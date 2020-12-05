Left parties, trade unions lend support to 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers on Dec 8

New Delhi: Left parties and a joint platform of ten central trade unions have extended their support to a call of 'Bharat Bandh' by farmer organisations on December 8. The trade unions had called a nationwide strike on November 26 to protest against recently passed labour codes as well as farm laws, among other issues.

The joint forum is of ten central trade unions - Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations/Associations reiterate their "wholehearted support to the ongoing united struggles of the farmers demanding scrapping of draconian agri laws", a joint statement said.

The joint platform takes note with satisfaction that from November 27, 2020 onwards, workers and employees and their unions have been fully active in holding numerous agitations in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' struggles, in all the states throughout the country braving arrests and intimidation from many of the state administration/police.

The joint platform welcomes the firm resolve and determination of the united platform of farmer organisations to intensify the struggles countrywide and extends all support to their call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, 2020, it added.

Left parties extend support to 'Bharat Bandh'

The Left parties on Saturday extended their support to the nationwide strike called by farmers' organisations on December 8.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc made the announcement in a joint statement.

"The Left parties extend their solidarity with and support to the ongoing massive agitation by Kisan organisations from all over the country against the new Agri laws. The Left parties extend their support to the call given by them for a Bharat Bandh on December 8," the statement said.

"The Left parties condemn the RSS/BJP's malicious campaign, on preposterous charges, against the struggle of our annadatas to safeguard Indian agriculture and the country's food security," it said.

The statement also said that the Left parties support the farmers demand for the scrapping of the three agri laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

"The Left parties appeal to all other political parties and forces who stand with the farmers cause and have demanded the repeal of these laws to extend their support and cooperation to the December 8 bandh call," it said.