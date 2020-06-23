{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj due to virus

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj due to virus
General view of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. File photo/Reuters
SHARE

Dubai: Saudi Arabia said Monday that this year's hajj will not be cancelled, but that due to the coronavirus only "very limited numbers" of people will be allowed to perform the major Muslim pilgrimage.

The kingdom said that only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to perform the hajj.

The government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part.

The annual pilgrimage, which is set to begin this year at the end of July, traditionally draws around 2 million Muslims from around the world for five intense days of worship and rituals in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia has never canceled the hajj in the nearly 90 years since the nation's establishment.

It halted the minor umrah pilgrimage, which can be performed year-round, in February, as the coronavirus began spreading across the region.

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES