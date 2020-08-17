{{head.currentUpdate}}

New Zealand delays election after virus outbreak in Auckland

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference. File photo/Reuters
Wellington: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday chose to delay New Zealand's national elections by four weeks as the country deals with a new coronavirus outbreak in its largest city, Auckland.

The election had been scheduled for Sept. 19 but will now be held on Oct. 17. Under New Zealand law, Ardern had the option of delaying the election for up to about two months.

Opposition parties had been requesting a delay after a virus outbreak in Auckland last week prompted the government to put the city into a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning.

Before the latest outbreak, New Zealand had gone 102 days without any known community transmission of the virus, and life had returned to normal for most people, who were going to restaurants, sports stadiums and schools without fear of getting infected.

The only known cases during that time were returning travellers who were quarantined at the border.

Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven't yet been able to figure out how it happened. The Auckland outbreak has grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn't spreading beyond the cluster.

Ardern said in making her decision, she had first called the leaders of all the political parties represented in the parliament to get their views.

Ultimately I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information they need about parties and candidates, and delivers certainty for the future, Ardern said.

She said she wouldn't consider delaying the election again, no matter what was happening with any virus outbreaks. Opinion polling indicates Ardern's Labour Party is favoured to win a second term in office.

