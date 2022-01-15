Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts; Satellite captures huge plume of smoke

Wellington: The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted.

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for all of Tonga.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano.

A Twitter user identified as Dr. Faka'iloatonga Taumoefolau posted video showing waves crashing ashore.

Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky. pic.twitter.com/hAaiWATYKE — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

Can literally hear the volcano eruption, sounds pretty violent, he wrote, adding in a later post, Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky.

arlier, the Matangi Tonga news site reported that scientists had observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it started erupting early Friday.

Satellite loop of explosive #Tonga volcanic eruption this evening. A Tsunami Warning is in effect for American Samoa. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Njzu1WGP14 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

The site said satellite images showed a 5-kilometer (3 mile) -wide plume of ash, steam and gas rising up into the air to about 20 kilometers (12 miles).

More than 2,300 kilometers (1,400 miles) away in New Zealand, officials were warning of storm surges from the eruption.

The National Emergency Management Agency said some parts of New Zealand could expect strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption.