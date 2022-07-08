Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Japanese PM calls attack on Shinzo Abe 'barbaric, unforgivable'; says ex-PM is critical

AP via PTI
Published: July 08, 2022 12:08 PM IST Updated: July 08, 2022 02:01 PM IST
JAPAN-ELECTION-POWER
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/File Photo
Topic | World

Tokyo: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says ex-leader Shinzo Abe is in severe condition after being shot and he hopes Abe will survive.

Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old Abe was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital.

Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Abe, returned to Tokyo from a campaign trip after the shooting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kishida spoke to reporters at the prime minister's office, saying Abe was receiving utmost medical treatment. I'm praying for former prime minister Abe's survival from the bottom of my heart, he said.

JAPAN-ABE
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after apparent shooting during an election campaign for the July 10, 2022 Upper House election, in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022. in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Kishida called the attack dastardly and barbaric and that the crime during the election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy, is absolutely unforgivable.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

JAPAN-ABE
FILE PHOTO: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stands in front of Japan's national flag after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) annual party convention in Tokyo, Japan, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.