150 arrests in overnight unrest over police shooting teenager in France

Paris: As many as 150 people were arrested in France after a second night of unrest across the country, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

The ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes.

"We share the shock and grief of the family and friends of the young Nael. I want them to know that France stands by their sides, in sadness.



The case was immediately referred to the courts.



"A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests," Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

The use of lethal force by officers in the working class Paris suburb of Nanterre against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse districts of France's biggest cities.

The interior ministry had said on Wednesday that 2,000 police had been mobilised in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre's Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.

The Nanterre prosecutor is scheduled to update media on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting of the teenager at a press conference. President Emmanuel Macron has convened a cabinet crisis meeting for Thursday, his office said.