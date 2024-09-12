Typhoon Yagi triggers severe floods in Thailand, Vietnam; death toll nears 200

Bangkok/Hanoi: Severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi has ravaged parts of Thailand and Vietnam, leading to hundreds of deaths and widespread displacement. In Thailand, military forces were deployed in Chiang Rai after rising waters trapped thousands.

Rescue operations involving boats and helicopters continue in flood-hit areas, with 33 deaths reported since mid-August. Chiang Rai remains inundated, with several flights cancelled and access roads cut off.

Meanwhile, in Vietnam, nearly 200 people have died in the aftermath of the typhoon. Flash floods and landslides have devastated northern regions, including the capital, Hanoi, which has experienced its worst flooding in two decades. Power and water supplies remain disrupted, and residents evacuate as floodwaters rise.

In Lao Cai province, rescue efforts are ongoing, with dozens missing after a flash flood swept through a hamlet. Experts warn that storms like Typhoon Yagi are becoming stronger due to climate change, causing heavier rainfall and increased regional destruction.