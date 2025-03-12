Islamabad: Pakistani security forces killed around 16 terrorists during an operation to rescue hostages following the attack on the Jaffar Express in Kacchi, Balochistan province, IANS reported, citing sources.

Speaking to Xinhua in the early hours of Wednesday, security officials stated that the operation had forced the terrorists into smaller groups, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire between the attackers and security personnel.

The forces successfully freed 104 hostages, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children. At least 17 injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Efforts are underway to ensure the safe release of the remaining captives, the sources added.

"Additional security personnel are participating in the ongoing operation. The noose around the terrorists has been tightened, and the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated," they stated.

Earlier reports from officials indicated that a group of armed militants opened fire on the Jaffar Express, which was carrying approximately 450 passengers. Several individuals sustained injuries during the assault, as reported by Xinhua.

Senior Pakistan Railways official Muhammad Kashif informed Xinhua that the train was en route from Quetta to Peshawar when it came under attack.

"The attack occurred in a mountainous region where communication is severely restricted due to the lack of mobile service. In the last contact with the train, the driver reported that an explosion hit the railway track, forcing the train to stop. Immediately after, the militants opened heavy fire, injuring the driver and several passengers," Kashif said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and commended the security forces for their courage and professionalism in dealing with the terrorists.

"Despite the difficult terrain, the morale of the security forces involved in the operation remains high. We will continue this war against terrorism until this menace is completely eradicated from the country," the prime minister said.

He further asserted that all attempts to create unrest in Pakistan would be thwarted. "We will never allow the evil intentions of anti-state elements to succeed." The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned militant organisation, later claimed responsibility for the assault through a statement on a social media platform.