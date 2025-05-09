World leaders welcomed the election Thursday of Robert Francis Prevost as the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.Prevost, who took the papal name Leo XIV, is the first pope from the United States.

Here are key reactions:

'A Great Honor': Trump

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," said US President Donald Trump. "I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Become 'leader for migrants': Colombia

"I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the United States. It's time for them to organize," said Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Stronger Vatican ties: Israel

"We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world. May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

'Christian values unite us':Putin

"I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'Hope and guidance': Germany

"Through your role, you provide hope and guidance to millions of believers around the world in these challenging times," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Strengthen 'human rights': Spain

"May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defence of human rights in a world that needs hope and unity," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Reinforce 'unique bonds': Poland

"Please accept the assurance of the readiness of the Republic of Poland to further strengthen these unique bonds -- in the name of shared values, responsibility for the common good and the strengthening of peace in the world," said Polish President Andrzej Duda, a conservative Catholic.

'Commitment to peace':

EU"We wish that his pontificate be guided by wisdom and strength, as he leads the Catholic community and inspires the world through his commitment to peace and dialogue," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.