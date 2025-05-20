London: The European Union (EU) and Britain announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday without waiting for the United States to join them, a day after President Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin without winning a promise for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

London and Brussels said their new measures would zero in on Moscow's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and financial companies that have helped it avoid the impact of other sanctions imposed over the war. But the new measures were announced without corresponding steps from Washington, despite intense public lobbying from leaders of European countries for the Trump administration to join them.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland had jointly travelled to Kyiv earlier this month and said they had new sanctions against Russia ready to go. European leaders then phoned Trump on the eve of his call with Putin to call for him to join them in imposing tougher measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in more than three years on Friday but failed to agree to a ceasefire. Ukraine says it is ready for an immediate ceasefire proposed by Trump, while Russia says it wants talks first.

The Europeans say this is proof that Putin, who started the war by invading his neighbour in 2022, is not prepared to end it. "Putin is clearly playing for time, unfortunately we have to say Putin is not really interested in peace," Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

'Push Putin to end his fantasy'

After announcing their measures on Tuesday, Brussels and London both suggested that more sanctions could still follow, making clear they have not given up hope of persuading Washington to act.

ADVERTISEMENT

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called for "sanctions that are truly dissuasive". "Let us push Vladimir Putin to put an end to his imperialist fantasy," he said.

Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy said "delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and use our sanctions to restrict Putin’s war machine". EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said more sanctions were 'in the works'. "The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response," she wrote on X.

The latest sanctions are aimed mainly at cracking down on a shipping fleet that Russia uses to export oil, circumventing a $60 a barrel price cap imposed by the G7 group of industrialised countries to limit Russia's income. Britain and the EU said they would also work to lower the cap, which imposes far less of a discount on Russian oil now that global prices have fallen this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the EU's Kallas made clear that action was needed from the United States. "We all agreed and said ... that if they don't agree to unconditional ceasefire, like Ukraine has agreed over 60 days ago, there will be strong action," Kallas said. "And that is what we want to see from all the parties who have said that they will act in accordance."

Trump said on Monday that Russia and Ukraine were ready to start negotiations. Putin said the process would take time.