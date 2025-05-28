New York: The US said that it is using "every tool in our tool chest” to vet those coming into the country, including students, amid reports of the Trump administration ordering its embassies and consular sections abroad to halt scheduling new student visa interviews as it considers social media vetting for such individuals.

A news report in Politico said that the Trump administration is weighing requiring all foreign students applying to study in the United States to undergo social media vetting. In preparation for the vetting, the administration is ordering US embassies and consular sections to pause scheduling new interviews for such student visa applicants, the report added.

According to a PTI report, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in her briefing on Tuesday, was asked about a possible decision by the Trump administration that will require all foreign students to undergo social media vetting.

“Well, if you’re discussing that, that’s something that has not been discussed publicly. It would have to be leaked material if it exists. What I can remind everyone of, which we’ve discussed for months here, is that we use every tool in our tool chest to vet anyone coming in who wants to come into this country, and in order to do so has to apply for a visa to gain access to our nation,” Bruce said.

Bruce said that every sovereign country has a right to know who is trying to come in, why they want to come in, who they are, and what they have been doing.

The Politico report report cited a “cable” dated May 27 signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that said “effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days.”

The cable referred to the State Department's shorthand for “separate telegram”.

Responding to a question on the issue, Bruce further stated that the administration would not discuss individual visa cases or the nature of the choices made regarding individuals, PTI reported.

“We do know, though, that we take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to continue to vet, and we continue to have an interest. And again, whether you're a student or a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we’re going to be looking at you,” she said, adding that this should not be “such a controversial thing”.

In response to a question on such a development leading to processing delays, Bruce said that she cannot speak to their individual experiences. “We’ve always looked at visas seriously. It’s why we have a visa, so that you can stop and look at someone. So I can’t speak about what the individual experience will be, but the fact is that everyone knows that we’re – it’s a reminder, certainly, that we’re taking it seriously.”

Former member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, Ajay Bhutoria, in a statement to PTI, referred to the US State Department's decision to pause new student visa appointments to expand social media vetting as “alarming”, especially for Indian students aiming for Fall 2025 admissions.

“While I support rigorous vetting for security, this pause risks creating significant backlogs, threatening the academic dreams of thousands of Indian students,” he said.

With over 270,000 Indian students contributing USD 43.8 billion to the US economy in 2024, India is a cornerstone of the India-US academic exchange.

“The 38 per cent drop in F-1 visas issued to Indians from January to September 2024, coupled with visa slot shortages since mid-March 2025, already strains this partnership. Further delays could force students to defer admissions, face financial losses, and endure emotional hardship,” Bhutoria said.

He urged the State Department to “prioritise” student visa processing by boosting consular resources, expediting Fall 2025 appointments, and clarifying the vetting process.

“Congress must demand transparency on the pause’s scope and impact. Let’s preserve the US as a global education hub by addressing these challenges swiftly,” he said.