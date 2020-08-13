From net bowler to Sehwag slayer: Prasanth recalls dramatic IPL debut

My Indian Premier League (IPL) debut season with Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 was marked by dramatic twists, turns, and triumphs. In fact, I attended the Tuskers training camp as a net practice bowler. In one of those sessions, I was able to catch the attention of team coach Geoff Lawson. Lady luck smiled on me as I was signed in by the franchise as a late replacement for an Australian pacer who was ruled out following an injury.

Every day I used to travel to Kochi from my home town Cherthala and return after net sessions. At that time, I was busy with the conduct of a tennis ball cricket tournament in my locality. The day before the start of the tourney, I received a call from the Tuskers management. I couldn't believe my ears when the caller said I was selected to play for them. Without divulging much to my family and friends, I vanished from home and hurried to Kochi. Only after signing the contract that I regained my composure.



The real drama was about to unfold. My debut match in the IPL was against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The spectators were screaming at the top of the voice. They had reason to cheer. The batsman waiting for my first ball in the IPL was none other than Virender Sehwag! I banged it in but before I completed my follow through I heard a cracking sound. I turned around and saw the ball sailing out of the park over long off. "It should not have travelled 100 metres. So there is no reason to be embarrassed," I said to myself.



The next twist came off the third ball. Sehwag went for a cut and edged to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. I could also pick Venugopal Rao's vital wicket and return with figures of 2 for 29 from my four overs. Making the day more memorable, I was adjudged man-of-the-match for the two-wicket haul.



It remains one of the fondest memories in my cricketing career.



(A former Kerala Ranji player, Prasanth Parameswaran currently plays for Chennai-based Chemplast in the TNCA first division league)



