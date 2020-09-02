IPL 2020: Pattinson replaces Malinga in Mumbai Indians squad

Dubai: Mumbai Indians have signed Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as a replacement for Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga, who won't be available for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting this month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Mumbai Indians said that Malinga wants to be with his family back home in Sri Lanka and thus won't play this year for the four-time champions.



Pattinson had previously been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. Although he stayed with the franchise for three seasons, he never got to be part of the playing XI even once in the IPL.



"James Pattinson will join MI family currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend," said MI in their statement. James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand, especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE," said MI team owner Akash Ambani.



Earlier, it was reported that Malinga won't be available in the early stages of the IPL as he wanted to be with his ailing father.