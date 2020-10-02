IPL 2020: Sky is the limit in the last four overs: Pollard

Abu Dhabi: “We know sky is the limit in the last four overs," said Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard after adding 67 runs off 23 balls with his big-hitting partner, Hardik Pandya, against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL here on Thursday.



After skipper Rohit Sharma laid the foundation with a 45-ball 70, the duo of Pollard and Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, lifting MI to 191/4 from 83/3 in the 14th over.



In reply, KXIP were stopped at 143/8.



Pollard, who was adjudged the man of the match, said: "It's about what's there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard.



"Today Hardik had to come and swing and he showed his prowess. We know sky is the limit in the last four overs."

Kieron Pollard, left, and Hardik Pandya cut loose in the final overs. Photo: PTI

MI scored 25 runs in the final over with Pollard sending spinner Krishnappa Gowtham's last three balls into the stands of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.



Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul admitted they might need to play an extra bowler, saying an all-rounder would be a good addition to his team, which suffered its third defeat in four games.



"I won't say it is frustrating, but obviously, it is disappointing," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.



"Looking back, we could have been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. Wicket looked good with the new ball. Don't know if it slowed up after that.



"Another bowling option would be nice -- an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. We will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler."



For Punjab, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell and Ravi Bishnoi fared well in the bowling department, but K Gowtham and Jimmy Neesham proved to be expensive.

Rohit Sharma made a 45-ball 70. Photo: BCCI/IPL

Winning captain Rohit said that his team tried to capitalise on Punjab's attack weaknesses at the death.



"It was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we always knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalise," he said.



Rohit was full of praise for Pollard and Hardik.



"Those two guys they back themselves to get the runs, it's nice to have them in form as well," Rohit said.



With Punjab having in their ranks Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- both of whom have scored a century in this IPL -- Rohit said it "wasn't going to be easy with the ball" against their batting line-up.



"We knew we had to get early wickets and everything went to plan, credit to the bowlers. The last game the execution wasn't exactly right at the death with the ball. So we discussed and wanted to improve," he said.



"I haven't played enough with (Trent) Boult and (James) Pattinson, so it's difficult to get them on the same page. They have now got an idea of what I need from them and I got to know them better too. Feels nice to get the runs, but the two points matter more.”