IPL 2020: KKR stutter as Tripathi departs for 81

Abu Dhabi: Rahul Tripathi made the most of the chance to open the innings with a fine 81 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were 140/6 in 17 overs after opting to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Shardul Thakur provided CSK the breakthrough as he sent back opener Shubman Gill (11). The right-hander added 37 for the first wicket along with Tripathi who was promoted up the order in place of a struggling Sunil Narine.

Tripathi was the more aggressive of the two and smashed the bad balls to the boundary. KKR made 52/1 in the powerplay.

Tripathi and Nitish Rana (9) put on 33 before leggie Karn Sharma struck. Sharma, playing his first game of the season, had the left-hander caught by Faf du Plessis.

Narine, who came in at No. 4, was dismissed by Sharma for 17 off nine balls.

Eoin Morgan (7) and Andre Russell (2) too fell quickly as KKR slipped to 128/5 in the 16th over.

Dwayne Bravo removed Tripathi for 81. His 51-ball knock contained eight fours and three sixes.