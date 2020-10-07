{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

US pacer Ali Khan ruled out of IPL

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Ali Khan
Ali Khan. Photo: Twitter/KKR
SHARE

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Ali Khan, who had become the first US cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

A media advisory from IPL confirmed his injury but did not provide any details.

The two-time winners had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.

"Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season," the statement read.

The 29-year-old was also part of title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament. 

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES