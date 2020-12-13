{{head.currentUpdate}}

Starc to rejoin Australian Test squad tomorrow

Mitchell Starc
Australia have won all seven day-night Tests they have played and Starc's prowess with the pink ball has been key. File photo: Reuters
Sydney: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will rejoin Australia's squad in Adelaide on Monday to prepare for the first Test against India after he withdrew from the Twenty20 International series due to a family illness.

Starc will travel to Adelaide with several other members of the Australian side and the Indian team on a charter flight, Cricket Australia said on Sunday.

"We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and were happy he has taken time out to spend with his family," Australia coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday."

