Root made an 'honest mistake', says Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali was rested after the second Test at Chennai and allowed to return home.
Published: February 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

Moeen Ali said England skipper Joe Root had made an "honest mistake" by saying the spinner had chosen to return home midway through the India Test series.

Coach Chris Silverwood apologised for the confusion surrounding his departure last week, saying selectors had decided beforehand Moeen would be granted leave before the final two Tests to escape life in the bio-secure bubble as part of their rotation policy.

"I know him really well and it was an honest mistake," Moeen told Sky Sports. "It was pretty much sorted straight away.

"I think some people can make it a bigger thing than it is."

Moeen took eight wickets and scored 49 runs in the second Test in Chennai which India won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.

The third Test, a day-night contest, will begin in Ahmedabad later on Wednesday.

