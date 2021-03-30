Akram has hilarious Twitter exchange with wife on Holi photo

Lahore: Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram had a rather hilarious interaction on Twitter with his wife Shaniera around an old image of him celebrating Holi during what he said was Pakistan's tour of India in 1987.



"Opened Twitter today and the first thing I saw was a pic of my husband in his underwear!? Is that Normal?" Shaniera tweeted to which Akram replied: "It's a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts [emoticon: shorts] they were it then."

It’s a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts 🩳 they were it then 😜 https://t.co/jeDlLyf2JJ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 30, 2021



The image was originally tweeted by television presenter Gautam Bhimani in which he can be seen with a young Akram in shorts. "My favourite cricketing #Holi memory! The Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi in the pool of @TajWestEnd Also the first time I met @wasimakramlive #INDvsENG #indvpak #HappyHoli," Bhimani said in his tweet.



"Happy Holi. What a day that was 87 tour of india," Akram tweeted in reply to Bhimani.