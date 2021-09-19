Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

A long road ahead, but I'm grateful to be here: Cairns | Video

Reuters
Published: September 19, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Chris Cairns
Former Kiwi all-rounder Chris Cairns: Photo: Twitter
Topic | Cricket

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns said he faces a "long road to recovery" after a spinal stroke that left his legs paralysed following emergency heart surgery last month.

Cairns, 51, initially underwent surgery in Canberra for an aortic dissection before being moved to Sydney for further treatment.

"It's been a big 6 wks. On 4th August I suffered a Type A aortic dissection, a rare but serious condition. I required emergency surgery and from there a range of complications ensued..." Cairns wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"I ended up suffering a spinal stroke. A long road ahead, but I'm grateful to be here."

Cairns, a former captain of New Zealand's One-Day International (ODI) team, played 215 ODIs and 62 Tests from 1989-2006.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.