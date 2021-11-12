Gambhir slams Warner for two-bounce six | Video

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday flayed Australian opener David Warner for smashing Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez's delivery, which had bounced twice, over the mid-wicket fence for a six, during their ICC T20 World Cup semifinal here on Thursday.



Riding on the outstanding batting performances from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and Warner, Australia edged Pakistan by five wickets in a thriller at the Dubai International Stadium.



Warner, who has hit form in the tournament and slammed a crucial 49 off 30 deliveries against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Thursday, did not think twice before dispatching the ball over the fence, before it was called a no ball and a free-hit awarded.



Gambhir castigated Warner for what he thought was an "absolutely pathetic" action.



"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? (Ravichandran Ashwin's Twitter account)," tweeted Gambhir.

However, commentator Mark Nicholas labelled the hit "incredible strength".



"I don't think I've ever seen that before," said Nicholas.

