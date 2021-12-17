Rohit, Jadeja at NCA to regain fitness

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to injuries, are working at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain full fitness.



The 25-member Indian U-19 squad is having a preparatory camp at the NCA ahead of the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE from December 23. Delhi's Yash Dhull, who is also a part of the camp and will lead the Indian U-19 team in the Asia Cup, shared pictures with both Rohit and Jadeja.



The duo's absence in Tests against the Proteas means that India will be tested on the opening front as well as in their lower-order batting and five bowlers' combination.



The 34-year old Rohit was named as India's full-time ODI and T20I captain last week. He was also elevated as the vice-captain in the longest format.



However, the star batter sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai and was ruled out of the Test series.



Priyank Panchal has replaced Sharma in the Test squad, which has reached South Africa for the series starting December 26.



On the other hand, Jadeja had suffered a right forearm injury during the first Test against the Kiwis in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.



The all-rounder was advised rest and he was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai and the South Africa series as well.

