David Warner savours Adelaide Test win with daughters

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 20, 2021 05:25 PM IST Updated: December 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
David Warner with his daughters
Warner's daughters Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose took a stroll with him at end of the day-night contest. Photo: Twitter/ICC
Topic | Cricket

After Australia completed a thumping 275-run win over England in the second Ashes Test on Monday, senior opener David Warner savoured the moment with his kids.

 

Warner's daughters Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose took a stroll aroud Adelaide Oval with him at end of the day-night contest.

 

The International Cricket Council took to Twitter to share a picture of Warner enjoying himself with the kids.

 

Warner has been in fine form in the series, making 90-plus scores in the first innings both in Brisbane and Adelaide. 

