Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Archer ruled out until summer after second elbow surgery

Reuters
Published: December 22, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Jofra Archer
England fast bowler Jofra Archer. File photo: Reuters
Topic | Cricket

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out until the summer after undergoing a second operation on his injured right elbow, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Archer said in August that he hoped to be fit for the test series against the West Indies in March, 2022, after being ruled out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

The 26-year-old underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday, 11, December, in London," the ECB said in a statement.

"The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow.

"A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining Winter series."

Barbados-born Archer last played for England against India in a Twenty20 match in March.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.