Haris Rauf slaps teammate during PSL game | Video

Lahore: Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has reportedly been warned by match referee for slapping his Lahore Qalandars teammate Kamran Ghulam during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) game against Peshawar Zalmi.



The video of Rauf slapping Ghulam as the latter came to congratulate the pacer on taking a wicket has gone viral with several fans terming it disgraceful and calling for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja to take action against the fast bowler.



A Pakistani fan tweeted that, "Haris Rauf has escaped fine, but he has been warned by the match referee Ali Naqvi for his actions during last night's match. Haris explained that it was a friendly push and not a slap. #HBLPSL7."



Ghulam reportedly dropped a catch of Hazratullah Zazai in the second over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings, but three deliveries later Rauf dismissed Mohammad Haris. Even as his Qalandars teammates, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, converged to congratulate Rauf, the bowler slapped Ghulam.



But after Ghulam ran out Wahab Riaz towards the end of Peshawar Zalmi's innings, Rauf walked up to his teammate and gave him a hug.



Peshawar Zalmi won in the Super Over after the teams were tied on 158 runs. Shaheen Afridi's unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries, which included a last-ball six, had earlier helped Qalandars tie the game.



A report in cricketpakistan.com.pk also said that, "Although no serious action was taken, Haris Rauf was let go after being given a warning."



Rauf finished the match with figures of 1/36 from his four overs.