Empty bullet shells found in Sri Lankan team bus

Chandigarh: Two empty bullet shells were found in a private bus the Sri Lankan cricket team members were about to board from their hotel in Chandigarh, reports said on Monday.



The players are in the city for the first Test against the hosts beginning at the PCA Stadium at Mohali on Friday, and the incident came to light on Saturday (February 26).



The bus was reportedly hired from a private transporter.



"Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back," a police officer attached with the security wing, not wishing to be named, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.



The report said that a DDR (daily diary register) had been recorded at a police station. "Sources said that as the two empty bullet shells were found, a team from the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory), Sector 36, was called. The empty shells were handed over to the forensic team for further examination. The shells were found by a team of anti-sabotage and explosive detectors of the UT (Union Territory) police security wing," the report added.

