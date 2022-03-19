Malayalam
Pakistan-Australia matches moved to Lahore amid rising tensions in Rawalpindi

Reuters
Published: March 19, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Mock drill
Security personnel conduct a security drill before the arrival of Pakistan and Australian teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 1. File photo: AFP/Aamir Qureshi
Four limited-overs matches between Pakistan and Australia have been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore, both countries' cricket boards confirmed on Saturday.

Three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and a one-off Twenty20 International will now be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after the venue hosts the third and final Test from Monday.

Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told local media on Friday that the matches would be played in Lahore because of the political situation in the country's capital and Rawalpindi's twin city Islamabad.

Several lawmakers from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party withdrew their support for him on Thursday ahead of a no-confidence vote.

Both the ruling party and the opposition have called for protest sit-in rallies outside the parliament in Islamabad ahead of the voting, which analysts say has strengthened the prospect of clashes and violence.

Australia are currently on their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. The first two Tests between the teams, in Rawalpindi and Karachi, ended in draws.

The ODIs are scheduled to be held on March 29, March 31 and April 2, while the T20I will be played on April 4.

