Narine rates Sehwag as best player of his bowling

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine has said that in all the years of playing IPL for his franchise, he has not come across a better cricketer than Virender Sehwag who could play his spin.



The West Indian mystery spinner will play his 150th game for KKR later on Monday and has completed 10 years with the franchise. When asked who he though played him best, Narine said, "I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag. I always found it tough because he was a guy who always kept the game going no matter what situation the team was in, he kept batting the way he did."



Even though KKR are placed in mid-table in the IPL following three wins and the same number of losses, Narine has so far in the season emerged the most economical bowler, with an economy of around five runs per over. He has also conceded the second fewest boundaries for any bowler to have bowled a minimum of 15 overs this season.



Asked how he manages to bog down the hard-hitters in a tournament like the IPL, the 33-year-old said that it basically comes down to keeping things simple.



"It's basically if I bowl a bad ball and get hit for a six, obviously I have to bowl a better ball. If I bowl a good ball and the batter hits it for a six, I don't try to read too much into it. I try to bowl maybe the same ball because batters don't quite play the same shot consistently, they try something else. I try to keep it as simple as possible."



Quizzed about a reported request made by Sachin Tendulkar to the broadcasters of the 2012 Champions League T20 tournament to provide him with the footage of his bowling, Narine said it felt nice knowing that the great batter ever wanted to study his deliveries.



"It gives you a good feeling knowing that one of the greatest batters to ever play the game wants to focus on you but it shows that he is dedicated and he wants to be on top of his game and doesn't want to be surprised when the game comes. I think for any player or youngster coming up, always strive to be the best and work on the fine details."



The spinner said that competing for 10 years for KKR gave him a sense of achievement, adding that he hoped that he doesn't have to play for any other franchise, given the love he has got at KKR.



"Yeah I have always told Venky (Mysore, KKR CEO) that hopefully I don't play for any other franchise, I have loved my stay at KKR so hopefully I start and finish here. I think it's a great achievement. You don't see many overseas players stay with one franchise. Luckily, I am one of them and hopefully I can continue to be with them in the future."