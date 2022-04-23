IPL 2022: Pant, Thakur fined; one-match ban for Amre

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur were on Saturday fined, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their side's 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.



While Pant and Amre were fined their entire match-fee, Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match-fee, IPL said in a release.



Drama ensued in the final over of the match on Friday when the third delivery, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six but the DC camp demanded it be called a no-ball for height.



It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.



Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out while Amre went into the playing arena.



Pant admitted to the "Level 2 offence" under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction".



Thakur too accepted the sanction for the "Level 2 offence under Article 2.8" of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.



Amre too "admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."