Kusal Mendis taken to hospital with chest pain

AP via PTI
Published: May 23, 2022 04:14 PM IST
Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis walks back to the pavilion. Photo: AFP/Munir uz Zaman
Topic | Cricket

Dhaka: Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis was taken to a hospital in Dhaka after experiencing chest pains during the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Monday.

Mendis appeared to be in discomfort and laid down on the field during the last over before lunch.

He was attended by medical staff but left the field soon after holding his chest.

Mendis had to be taken to the hospital for proper diagnosis and better management of his condition, said Manzur Hossain Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board doctor.

He may have suffered from dehydration, which could be a reason behind his discomfort.


Mendis was replaced by Kamindu Mendis.

Mendis scored 54 off 131 balls in the first innings in the drawn first Test, followed by a quick 48 in the second stint. 

