Vettori named Australia's assistant coach

Melbourne: Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed an assistant coach of Australia after working with the squad during the white-ball component of the Pakistan tour.

Vettori steps into the role vacated by Andrew McDonald when he replaced former head coach Justin Langer.

Andre Borovec has also joined McDonald's staff in place of former fielding coach Jeff Vaughan, who returned to his head coaching role in Tasmania, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

McDonald and Vettori have a working relationship from the Indian Premier League, where they played and coached together at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and rapport he brings," McDonald said of all-rounder Vettori, who played 113 Tests and more than 300 limited overs internationals.

"His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit and will bring an enormous amount of knowledge to the team."

Vettori and Borovec will start their new roles leading into the two-Test series in Sri Lanka beginning on June 29 in Galle.

Bowling coaches S Sriram and Clint McKay will support McDonald and regular batting coach Michael Di Venuto in guiding the T20 and ODI squads for white-ball matches in Sri Lanka before the Test series, CA added.