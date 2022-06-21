Deepak Chahar likely to be fit for West Indies tour

Bengaluru: India's T20 specialist Deepak Chahar will take four to five more weeks to completely recover from the hamstring injury, which had kept him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahar and another centrally-contracted cricketer Washington Sundar, recovering from a hand injury, are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

In another significant development, all-rounder Sundar is set to fly to England to play for leading county side Lancashire.

"Washington is nearing full fitness and he needs a lot of game time, which he will get only in red-ball cricket. He is going to play for Lancashire and this exposure will do him a world of good," a BCCI source told PTI.

Chahar, who sustained injury during the home series against the West Indies in Kolkata, looked in good shape during his morning session at the NCA.

"I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab programme right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit," Chahar told PTI.

The Rajasthan seamer admitted that it will not be possible for him to get fit by the time India play the T20 series against England in the second week of July.

"It's a step by step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club level games to check my fitness," Chahar said

He looked very comfortable when he batted for a considerable amount of time.

So, can one expect that he will be fit for tour of West Indies?

"I can't say that but I will definitely try and get fit by then. Let's see," the swing bowler said.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7 against the West Indies.