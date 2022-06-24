Malayalam
Stuart Broad, partner get ready to welcome first child

IANS
Published: June 24, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Stuart Broad and Mollie King
Stuart Broad and Mollie King got engaged in January, 2021. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

England fast bowler Stuart Broad and his fiancee Mollie King have announced that they will soon be welcoming their first child.

Mollie announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday with a black and white photo of Broad kissing her small bump.

Mollie captioned the post: "Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we're expecting a baby later this year!

"We're absolutely over the moon."

The 35-year-old Broad, who plays for Nottinghamshire County Club, and Mollie, an English pop singer and a member of the girl group The Saturdays, had in January, 2021, announced that they were engaged. They have been dating since 2012, according to reports in the English media.

Broad posted the same photo on his Instagram, writing: "Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!"

Broad is currently representing England in the third Test against New Zealand at Leeds.

