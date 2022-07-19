Jhulan Goswami bowls to KL Rahul | Video

Mumbai: Even as the Indian white-ball side looks forward to another gruelling series in the Caribbean beginning on Friday, it's a race against time for K L Rahul to get back into shape following a groin surgery.

Rahul, after undergoing surgery in Germany, has wasted little time in getting back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He hit the nets in order to get fit for the T20I component of the Caribbean tour beginning July 29.

A video has emerged on social media showing the 30-year-old opening batter facing Indian women's cricket team's most successful pace bowler Jhulan Goswami.

The 39-year-old Jhulan has more than 300 wickets in ODIs and T20Is. Jhulan is not part of the Indian women's team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as she retired from T20 cricket in 2018, but continues to play ODI and Test cricket.

The video has gone viral with fans wishing the duo the very best on the cricket field.