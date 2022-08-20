Second ODI: Thakur scalps three as India bowl out Zimbabwe for 161

Medium-pacer Shardul Thakur took three wickets as India's disciplined bowling attack bundled out Zimbabwe for just 161 in 38.1 overs in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Apart from Thakur's 3/38 in seven overs, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda took a wicket apiece.

Just like the first ODI on Thursday, Zimbabwe had a top-order meltdown and despite some rebuilding efforts from Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (39 not out), the hosts couldn't save themselves from being rolled over for a small score.

Pushed into batting first, the openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Innocent Kaia were cautious against the new ball, especially with Siraj getting the ball to swing away beautifully.

Siraj got the first breakthrough when he shaped the ball away to square up Kaitano. The batter had no other option but to nick behind, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson dived full length to his right to complete a one-handed catch.

Thakur's short ball down leg beat Innocent Kaia for pace and he gloved behind to Sanju. He had his second wicket in the 12th over when captain Regis Chakabva, who promoted himself in the batting order, was undone by extra bounce and nicked to second slip.

Zimbabwe's troubles increased when Wesley Madhevere tried to defend, but he nicked behind off Krishna. Sikandar Raza cut straight to backward point off Kuldeep as Zimbabwe lost half of their side at 72.

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams during the second ODI. Photo: AFP/Jekesai Njikizana

Williams tried to counter-attack with three boundaries and a six, but in a bid to go big, he slogged straight into the hands of the deep square leg off Hooda.

Thakur, coming into the eleven in place of Deepak Chahar, struck again as he shattered Luke Jongwe's stumps while Patel got his first wicket with Brad Evans chopping onto his stumps.

Burl had a mix of luck and some mighty shots to fetch boundaries and push Zimbabwe's score past 150. But he ran out of support from the other end as Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga were out in quick succession.