Hasan Ali reminds Pakistan fans how good Shadab Khan is | Video

Pakistani fans be unforgiving and none knows it better than Hasan Ali. The pacer was forced to apologise after dropping Mathew Wade in the semifinal of last year's T20 World Cup. Wade made the most of the reprieve to take the Aussies home in a thrilling chase.

Shadab Khan, easily the best fielder in the Pakistan team, was at the receiving end of online abuse after he dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa twice in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday. Rajapaksa made Pakistan pay dearly as his unbeaten 71 off 45 balls powered the Lankans to 170/6 which turned out to be a match-winning total.

Ali took to Twitter to remind all the supporters about Shadab's fielding skills. The short video shows some stunning catches, a couple of direct hits and a sensational save by Shadab on the boundary line.