Kohli recalls funny street cricket slang | Video

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday walked down memory lane to recall funny street cricket slang used during his childhood time in a video uploaded on his social media accounts.

Kohli brought out the video in association with sportswear brand Puma.

The video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, puts the spotlight on Kohli as the batting icon explained the meanings of popular local slang used in Indian street cricket such as 'Batta' and 'Baby Over'.

Kohli couldn't hold back the laughter as he narrated the instances in response to local cricket terms.

"Batta is a Desi and rugged word for chucking," Kohli said in his response to the term.

Kohli performed well in the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the UAE, slamming a much-awaited 71st century as well as two half-centuries to conclude the tournament as the second-highest run-getter.