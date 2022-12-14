Arjun Tendulkar emulates Sachin, scores century on Ranji debut

Porvorim (Goa): Arjun Tendulkar emulated his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar by slamming a century on his Ranji Trophy debut when he scored a hundred for Goa against Rajasthan in a Group C encounter here on Wednesday.

Coming into bat at the fall of the fifth wicket, the 23-year-old Arjun completed his century on the second day of the match against Rajasthan being played at the Goa Cricket Association Academy ground here.

Sachin Tendulkar had scored 100 not out on his Ranji Trophy debut for Bombay, now renamed Mumbai, against Gujarat at Wankhede on December 11, 1988. He became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket aged 15 years and 232 days.

Arjun, who was batting on four at stumps on the first day of the match on Tuesday, played a well-controlled knock and was eventually out for 120, caught by Kamlesh Nagarkoti off his own bowling. The left-hander faced 207 deliveries during his knock and struck 16 fours and two sixes.

He shared a partnership of 221 runs for the sixth wicket with Suyash Prabhudessai. In the 221-run partnership off 374 balls, Arjun contributed 120 runs while Prabhudessai made 99.

Arjun had earlier this year switched affiliation to Goa after representing Mumbai in age-group cricket.