Australian women clinch series after another narrow win

Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh's late power hitting proved not enough as Australia rode on Ellyse Perry's masterclass half-century to secure a series-clinching seven-run win in the fourth women's T20I here on Saturday.

Continuing her dream comeback, Perry smashed a blistering 72 not out from 42 deliveries (7x4, 4x6) to power Australia to 188/3 after being invited to bat. The visiting side's captain Alyssa Healy retired hurt after scoring 30 due to a calf injury.

In reply, India managed 181/5 in their 20 overs as Harmanpreet's 30-ball 46 and Richa's 19-ball 40 not out went in vain.

World champions Australia thus clinched the five-match series as they have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead going into the final T20I here on Tuesday.

India slipped to 49/3 inside seven overs and they needed 105 from 54 balls when Harmanpreet stepped it up against Megan Schutt.

The Indian skipper then punished Heather Graham, smashing her four boundaries from five balls in the 13th over that yielded 17 runs to revive the chase.

But Harmanpreet fell four runs shy of her half-century as India still needed 68 runs from 34 deliveries when Richa took over.

Needing 38 runs from the last two overs, Richa smashed Heather for two successive sixes and followed it up with a boundary.

Defending 20 runs from the last over, the experience of Megan Schutt came handy as she bowled intelligently to concede just 12 runs.

Australia suffered a big blow when their skipper Alyssa Healy strained her calf muscle while batting.

Healy cruised to 30 off 21 balls with six fours but off the penultimate ball of the powerplay, she seemed to have strained her calf muscle while trying to pull Deepti Sharma. She limped off the field after the Powerplay and did not return to bat.

In Healy's absence, McGrath led the side, while Beth Mooney donned the wicketkeeping gloves.

Australia were virtually46/3 after Tahlia McGrath was cleaned up by Radha Yadav in the seventh over.

But Healy's absence was hardly felt as Perry continued her dream run with a second successive half-century.

The 32-year-old, who struck a 75 in Australia's 21-run win in the third T20I, along with Ashleigh Gardner took charge of the proceedings.

The duo put on 94 runs off just 59 balls to seize the momentum from the 12th over onwards after being invited to bat.

Gardner smoked three sixes and as many boundaries to lend Perry a perfect support.

After the departure of Gardner in the 17th over, it was Grace Harris who took on the assault as she made a quick-fire 27 not out from 12 deliveries (1x6, 1x4) to continue to pile misery on the Indians.

Perry, who was earlier axed from Australia's T20 side apparently for slow batting, used her feet well to the Indian spinners and drove powerfully.

With Perry and Gardner in full charge, Australia scored 115 runs in the last nine overs to prop up their total. India's sloppy fielding also continued to let them down. The home side had a chance to run out Perry on 12 when she struggled to complete a run.

It was a fine throw from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur from the extra cover, but Radha fumbled at the non-striker's end.