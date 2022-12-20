Ranji Trophy: Hooda ton helps Rajasthan take opening day's honours against Kerala

Jaipur: Deepak Hooda helped Rajasthan gain the upper hand with a fine hundred on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Kerala at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday. The hosts reached 310/5 at stumps.

Kerala had reduced the home side to 105/4 after electing to bowl. Fanoos F provided the early breakthrough by sending back Abhijeet Tomar for 10 with the total on 25.

Mahipal Lomror was the next to go after a 61-run stand with opener Yash Kothari. Basil Thampi cleaned up the left-hander for 23.

Kothari fell for an 84-ball 58 as he was castled by left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph. He hit eight fours.

Captain Ashok Menaria was dismissed by Jalaj Saxena for a duck as Rajasthan collapsed to 105/4. However, Hooda found an ally in Salman Faruk Khan (62 batting).

The two added 191 runs for the fifth wicket.

Hooda, who brought up his 10th first-class hundred, hit 14 fours and a six in his 187-ball knock. He made 133 before being caught by Fanoos off Saxena's bowling shortly before close of play.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 310/5 in 87 overs (Deepak Hooda 133, Salamn Faruk Khan 62 batting, Yash Kothari 58; Jalaj Saxena 2/74) vs Kerala.