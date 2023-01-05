Malayalam
Bindra urges BCCI to provide psychological support to Pant

IANS
Published: January 05, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant. File photo: AFP/Marty Melville
New Delhi: Abhinav Bindra, who won India's first individual gold medal in the Olympics, has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide "psychological support" to injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in his recovery post a horrific car accident.

As per a BCCI statement on Wednesday, Pant is set to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai, for which he was airlifted from Max Hospital, Dehradun.

At the hospital in Mumbai, Pant will be under the direct supervision of eminent sports surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"Wonderful that the board is looking after Rishabh's recovery. Must also provide psychological support as part of the healing and recovery process!" tweeted Bindra, one of only two Indians apart from star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to win an individual Olympic gold medal. Bindra won gold in 10m air rifle competition in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes.

