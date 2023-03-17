Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine calls it a day

Reuters
Published: March 17, 2023 02:26 PM IST Updated: March 17, 2023 02:49 PM IST
Paine
Paine quit the Test captaincy in November, 2021. File photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Topic | Cricket

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine ended his cricket career on Friday after Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland ended in a draw at the Bellerive Oval.

Wicketkeeper Paine played 35 Tests for Australia, including 23 as skipper after Steve Smith was stripped of the role following a ball-tampering scandal during the team's 2018 tour of South Africa.

Paine quit the Test captaincy in November, 2021, following revelations that he was investigated in 2018 for sending lewd text messages to a female former receptionist at state governing body Cricket Tasmania.

RELATED ARTICLES

He subsequently withdrew from the game and took a mental health break for nearly a year before returning to play domestic cricket.

The 38-year-old, who also played 35 One-Day Internationals, was given a guard of honour as he left Bellerive Oval and Tasmania captain Jordan Silk confirmed Paine had ended his first-class career.

"He's been a phenomenal player," Silk said.

"It's an incredible effort to have the longevity that he's had. He's certainly going to be missed behind the stumps.

"I'm sure a lot of guys who are playing now will say that there will never be another keeper as good as Tim Paine in Australia. So we've been incredibly blessed down here."

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.