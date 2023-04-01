Malayalam
IPL 2023: Floodlight failure delays KKR chase

PTI
Published: April 01, 2023 06:20 PM IST
Chakravarthy gets Dhawan
Varun Chakravarthy, right, ended Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan's stay at the wicket. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Topic | Cricket

Mohali: Kolkata Knight Riders' chase against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday was delayed by almost half an hour due to floodlight malfunction.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA)-IS Bindra Stadium here has a total of six floodlights at a comparatively lower height.

Once the Kolkata openers came out to bat, a lot of bulbs in multiple towers didn't turn on and it became a frustrating wait for the players, who then went inside the dressing room.

The onus on stadium maintenance lies with the PCA and the inordinate delay was certainly an embarrassment for the local unit.

It is a given that PCA brass will get a rap on the knuckles from the Board of Control for Cricket in India bigwigs.

The delay also causes problems for the broadcasters, with the next game starting at 7.30 pm.

