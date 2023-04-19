Malayalam
Sports

Delhi Capitals players' bats and pads stolen

IANS
Published: April 19, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have yet to win a game this IPL. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident ahead of Delhi Capitals' (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bats worth lakhs of rupees and other equipment went missing from the DC players' kit bags.

According to an Indian Express report, 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads, and gloves were stolen from the players' kit bags once they arrived in the capital from Bengaluru on Sunday after their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The players became aware of the incident when they received their respective kits and reported it to the franchise officials who promptly filed an official complaint.

It was also reported that the stolen bats belonged to the likes of skipper David Warner, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, and Yash Dhull.

While DC managed to conduct a practice session on Tuesday, the players contacted their agents for the new bats ahead of their match against KKR on Thursday.

