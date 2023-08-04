India favourites to lift ODI World Cup at home: Glenn McGrath

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Australian fast bowler and MFR Pace Foundation director Glenn McGrath has said he considers hosts India the favourites heading into the 2023 One-Day International (ODI) World Cup.

"My favourite team is Australia, but I don’t see any reason why India can't win the title," he said.

The 53-year-old McGrath, one of the most decorated bowlers in the history of ODI World Cups, is in the city to oversee the three-day fast bowlers' camp organised by the MRF Pace Foundation and the Kerala Cricket Association at the Sports Hub, Karyavattom.



Excerpts from an interview:

Why do you think India have a good chance of winning their third ODI World Cup title?

Australia, England, India, and Pakistan are the top title contenders. Among them, India have the best chance of lifting the title. Apart from having the advantage of playing the tournament on home soil, India possess a strong team. The Men in Blue have some of the best batters, bowlers, and all-rounders in their ranks. The form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be vital to their chances. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja add to India's strength. Besides, the return of Jasprit Bumrah will bolster their bowling attack.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022. What could be the reason for his recurring back injury?

Bumrah is arguably the best pacer to play for India in recent times. He has a peculiar bowling style. His short run up to the crease and physical exertion at the point of release could be the major issues that are making him injury prone. His workload needs to be looked after very carefully. It is important to have a balance in the schedule of matches and tournaments. Heavy workload is a major risk factor associated with recessing injuries.

How do you rate Sanju Samson?

I have noticed Sanju's batting style. He usually waits for the ball to arrive before playing an attacking shot. India need such aggressive batters. As there is stiff competition for every batting slot in the Indian team, it is not easy to find a spot in the playing XI. Many other international teams are faced with this problem of plenty. I hope Sanju will get more chances to showcase his skills.

Compared to many of their international counterparts, Indian pacers are not express quick. What could be the reason?

Indian conditions are not favourable for fast bowlers. Bowlers who excel on Indian pitches can succeed in any kind of condition.

Who were the most challenging batters you have ever faced?

I had always relished the challenge of bowling against the best batters. Among them were Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara, and VVS Laxman.