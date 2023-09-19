Either he has fought with someone or he has said something: Harbhajan on Chahal's omission

New Delhi: Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his displeasure over spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from the upcoming home One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia and said he finds it difficult to understand why the 33-year-old has not been given a chance.



Earlier, Chahal was omitted from India’s 15-member World Cup squad as well and has since been playing for county side Kent.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan stated: "Yuzvendra Chahal should have been here. He has not been given an opportunity. It is beyond my understanding. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know. If we talk only about skill, his name should have been there in this team because a lot of Team India players are resting."

Australia will face India after losing a five-match ODI series 3-2 against South Africa, but their batting depth with solid finishers will give India a tough fight.

"Australia were playing against South Africa and India were playing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Australia are a different team. You will have to be at your best to beat Australia because they have decent batting till No. 7 or No. 8 and they have solid hitters."

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Friday, before locking horns with them in the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 8.