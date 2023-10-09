Malayalam
Shubman Gill ruled out of Afghanistan tie

PTI
Published: October 09, 2023 06:52 PM IST Updated: October 09, 2023 06:58 PM IST
Gill & Kishan
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Shubman Gill was on Monday ruled out of India's next World Cup fixture against Afghanistan here on Wednesday as he remains under medical supervision in Chennai.

The Indian team on Monday travelled from Chennai to Delhi but Gill, who also missed the World Cup opener against Australia due to an illness, stayed back .

Ahead of the Australia game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Gill was under the weather and did not specify the nature of his illness.

In a fresh update, the BCC said, Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi.

The opener also missed the team's first fixture against Australia in Chennai.

He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.

The right-handed Gill was replaced by southpaw Ishan Kishan for the Australia game, which India won by six wickets.

The 24-year-old Gill has been in sensational form over the past 12 months and has five ODI hundreds to his name this year. He is expected to play a crucial role if India are to regain the trophy after 12 years.

