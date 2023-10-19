Delhi Capitals retain Minnu Mani

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Thursday revealed their list of retained and released players ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction which is set to be held later this year.

The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 15 players, including five overseas players.

Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani has been retained.

Wicketkeeper-batter Aparna Mondal, opener Jasia Akhter, and American fast bowling all-rounder Tara Norris have been released.

“It wasn’t an easy decision at all for us to let go of these players. They were all a crucial part of our very memorable inaugural season, and I wish them all the very best. We’ve got a solid squad in place, and will aim to make it more complete at the upcoming auction," said head coach Jonathan Batty.

"The franchise organised a couple of off-season camps over the last few months, which has allowed us as a coaching group to have a look at the available talent, and also assess the physical condition and skills of our existing players. We’re hoping for a successful auction going into the new season," said assistant coach Hemlata Kala.

Delhi Capitals reached the final of the inaugural WPL, losing to Mumbai Indians in the title clash.

Retained overseas players: Meg Lanning (capt), Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Laura Harris.

Retained Indian players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniyaa Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu.