Kohli dismisses Dutch captain Edwards, Anushka celebrates wildly | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2023 08:13 PM IST Updated: November 12, 2023 09:41 PM IST
Anushka Sharma i
Anushka Sharma is delighted after Virat Kohli picked up his maiden World Cup wicket. Photo: Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli has been in fine form with the bat in the ongoing World Cup. However, on Sunday Kohli the bowler chipped in with the wicket of Netherlands captain Scott Edwards.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma turned to Kohli to fill in as the sixth bowling option. Kohli bowled one down the leg side in his second over. Edwards attempted a glance but could only tickle it to an alert K L Rahul behind the stumps.

Kohli's joy knew no bounds as he picked up an ODI wicket after nine years. His wife Bollywood actor Anusha Sharma celebrated the dismissal wildly in the stands.

This was Kohli's maiden wicket in the World Cup. Kohli has five ODI wickets from 290 matches. The part-time medium-pacer has also four scalps from 115 T20Is.  

Kohli ended up with figures of 1/13 from his three overs.

