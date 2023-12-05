WPL auction: Four Kerala players in the fray

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction for the 2024 season will be held on in Mumbai on Saturday.



The second edition of the WPL is likely to be held in February-March next year.

A total of 60 players, including 21 foreign players, were retained by the five franchises, while 29 cricketers were released.

Gujarat Giants have the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore) going into the auction, while Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal among the five franchises.

As many as 165 players are in the fray. The auction list consists of 104 Indians and 61 overseas players. Out of this, 15 players are from associate nations.

A total of 30 slots are up for grabs, with nine spots left for overseas players.

West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australia’s KIm Garth have the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh each.

Four Kerala players too will go under the hammer. They are all-rounders Sajana S and Najla C M C, batter Drishya I V and spinner Keerthi James. All four players have a base price of Rs 10 lakh each.

Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani was retained by Delhi Capitals.